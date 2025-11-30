Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 288,870 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,870 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

