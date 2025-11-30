Leuthold Group LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.7%

T stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.