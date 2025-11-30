iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

