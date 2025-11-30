VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 8,426 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $254.97 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

