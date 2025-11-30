Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $109,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

