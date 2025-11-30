Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $18,606,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 145.0% during the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.