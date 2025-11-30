VestGen Advisors LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

