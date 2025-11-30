Trustmark Bank Trust Department Purchases 5,193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after acquiring an additional 347,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

