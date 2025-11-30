Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $2.21 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 75.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,521,361.95. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7%

VTR opened at $80.66 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

