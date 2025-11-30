Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $591.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

