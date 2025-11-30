Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 46,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average of $306.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

