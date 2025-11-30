1,039 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

