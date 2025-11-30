Financial Survey: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westamerica Bancorporation and FS Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 FS Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 43.19% 13.10% 2.02% FS Bancorp 15.10% 10.84% 1.04%

Dividends

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and FS Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $264.32 million 4.53 $138.64 million $4.59 10.45 FS Bancorp $206.39 million 1.49 $35.02 million $4.10 9.98

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp. FS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats FS Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

