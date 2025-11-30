Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $335,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $252.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

