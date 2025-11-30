Nukkleus (NUKK) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nukkleus to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -115.77% 923.75% Nukkleus Competitors -393.60% -647.35% -14.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nukkleus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nukkleus Competitors 1220 2539 5152 294 2.49

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Nukkleus’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nukkleus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.49, indicating that its stock price is 749% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus’ peers have a beta of -15.12, indicating that their average stock price is 1,612% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million N/A 0.35 Nukkleus Competitors $1.29 billion $24.76 million 1.84

Nukkleus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus. Nukkleus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nukkleus peers beat Nukkleus on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.