4,190,729 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,190,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 152.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vertiv by 170.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 130.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,116,000 after buying an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.