West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

