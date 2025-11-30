Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,799 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

EOG stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

