Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.91 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Commerce Bancshares’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

