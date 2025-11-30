Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,523 Equity Residential $EQR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3%

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

