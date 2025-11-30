Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Stake Raised by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,038 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 103.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 48.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 99.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Lyft Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

