Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $642,000 Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $6,663,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,886.18. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.