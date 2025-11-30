VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,433,000 after buying an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $248.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day moving average is $228.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

