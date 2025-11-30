Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $262.22. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

