AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $87,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,374,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,162.00 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,941.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,902.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.