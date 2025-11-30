Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $79.31 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $79,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 658,925.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,441,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $536,675,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 79.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,390.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,141.52.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares in the company, valued at $108,922,265.19. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.