Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Ukrproduct Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

