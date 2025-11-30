Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 510,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 130,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.51.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.