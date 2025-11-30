Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.03. 23,559,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 22,814,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $869,935.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 265,102,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,111,273.60. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $69,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,333.24. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Datavault AI Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $578.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

