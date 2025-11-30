Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.2810. 1,696,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,920,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 612.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

