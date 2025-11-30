Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $108,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $297.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.28. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares in the company, valued at $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.