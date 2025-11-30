XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in TriMas Corporation $TRS

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TriMas by 214.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.64. TriMas Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $62,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at $555,363.38. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

