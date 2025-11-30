Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,965 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 128,245 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $84,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,910 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $70,348,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 563.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $201.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.30 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

