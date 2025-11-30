British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. British American Tobacco traded as high as GBX 4,427 and last traded at GBX 4,410.69, with a volume of 2893597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,340.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,995.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,870.66. The firm has a market cap of £96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

