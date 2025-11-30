New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,853 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $58,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,039,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $152.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

