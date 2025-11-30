Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Stake Raised by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,238,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after buying an additional 5,699,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,798,000 after buying an additional 2,276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Manulife Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,653,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

