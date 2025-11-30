Trustmark Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Trustmark Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.