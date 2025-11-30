eBay Inc. $EBAY Holdings Raised by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 112.9% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

