Trustmark Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,088 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

