Trustmark Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,788 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Trustmark accounts for about 0.8% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 22.6% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. Trustmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMK

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.