Trustmark Bank Trust Department Purchases 870 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 429,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

