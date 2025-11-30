Trustmark Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

HIG stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $138.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

