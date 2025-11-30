iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Position Trimmed by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $97.51 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

