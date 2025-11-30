Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $183.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

