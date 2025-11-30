Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

