The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Cut by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 15.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $191,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

