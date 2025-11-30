PACK Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.1% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $686.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $674.04 and a 200-day moving average of $642.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

