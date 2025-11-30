West Family Investments Inc. Invests $408,000 in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 514,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,300,493.47. The trade was a 32.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.