Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.