Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 2,675 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RTX opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

